Lexington businesses hope to get in on Cyber Monday sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Shopping online for Cyber Monday can happen on several different platforms, but one thing remains the same, shopping locally online can make an impact.
“We’re what makes the economy tick around here and grow and blossom and that’s why it’s so important. Lexington has a great community of local businesses,” Nicole Riordan said.
Riordan opened ‘Eleventh House’ just a few months before the pandemic shut things down.
She says at that point she didn’t even have a website. Now, her team utilizes Instagram to help elevate the online shopping experience.
“I’m sure these goods are out there on other websites, but your local businesses are trying their hardest to get it to you,” she said.
She says she’s lucky her store offers something many are wearing for work from home, comfort ‘athleisure’ wear.
“We’re hanging in there,” Riordan said.
It’s not just clothing stores that offer deals for Cyber Monday.
At Lexington’s ‘Backroads Bakery,’ co- owner Ruth Ralph says they offered 10 percent off gift cards.
“And it’s I think it’s just important to put that money back into the community, more so than into these big corporate box stores that aren’t hurting quite so bad. It gives our community a chance to kind of support one another,” Ralph said.
And at a bakery, a little financial support might give you a little emotional support in return.
“It’s been kind of nice because I feel like it’s something that people do need, in a way, you know, it’s just that kind of comfort food, that little sweet treat, to kind of brighten your day,” Ralph said.
Backroads Bakery said it is extending the sale on gift cards through Friday.
