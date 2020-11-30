UPDATE: As expected, Cameron appeals ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo that governors cannot impose more stringent restrictions on religious institutions than they do on secular gatherings. Attorney General Cameron asks the Supreme Court to apply the same analysis to Kentucky’s religious schools and prevent the Governor from treating religious schools more harshly than secular activities, such as concert venues and movie theaters, which are allowed to continue operating.

In the application filed before the U.S. Supreme Court, the Attorney General notes that in deciding that the Governor’s order is neutral and generally applicable, the Court of Appeals narrowly compared religious schools only to secular schools, and ignored Executive Order 2020-968 and the various guidance documents issued by the Governor that permit the operation of everything in Kentucky except K-12 schools and indoor consumption at bars and restaurants.

More than 1,500 Kentucky parents and 20 religious schools joined the Attorney General in filing an amicus brief before the Court of Appeals in the case.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit argues that a religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment, and the Governor’s order shuttering religious schools is unconstitutional. Last week, a federal district judge agreed with the Attorney General’s position and issued a statewide preliminary injunction against the Governors order. The Governor appealed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and a three-judge panel issued a stay of the order early Sunday morning.

In his application, Cameron asks the Court to allow to take effect a ruling by a district court judge stopping the enforcement of Governor Beshear’s order banning in-person instruction at Kentucky’s religious schools.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As expected, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency application with the nation’s highest court in the case of Danville Christian Academy v. Beshear.

A three-member panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Sunday issued a stay of a federal judge’s order from last week.

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove ruled Wednesday that the Democratic governor’s order cannot apply to religious schools as the “First Amendment protects the right of religious institutions ‘to decide for themselves, free from state interference, matters of church government as well as those of faith and doctrine.’”

But the appellate court said Sunday that it is likely to rule that Beshear’s order was “neutral and of general applicability” in that all schools were affected.

Under Beshear’s new restrictions, middle and high schools are required to continue with remote learning until January. Elementary schools may reopen Dec. 7 if the county they are located in is not in a “red zone,” the highest category for COVID-19 incidence rates.

“While we all want to get our kids back to in-person instruction, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit recognized that doing so now would endanger the health and lives of Kentucky children, educators and families,” Beshear said Sunday on Twitter.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, had supported the religious schools in their bid to stay open to in-person learning.

“We’re disappointed with the Sixth Circuit’s ruling allowing the Governor to close religious schools, but we’re already hard at work to take this matter to the United States Supreme Court,” Cameron said Sunday on Twitter.

The state Supreme Court upheld the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related mandates in an unanimous ruling on Nov. 12.

Coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout Kentucky. The state reported more than 2,400 new confirmed cases and 14 virus-related deaths Saturday.

Almost all of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

House Speaker David Osborne who has bee critical of Beshear’s orders for moths expressed disappointmet. Osborne ad other Republican lawmakers wats the Legislature to get together ad debate what steps should be take.

“Today’s ruling is a setback for those who believe that the Kentucky and United States Constitutions exist to protect the inalienable rights of people from government overreach. As the plaintiffs decide what the next step will be, we continue to urge the Governor to follow the appropriate process to accomplish the shared goal of helping Kentuckians remain healthy. We ask that he involve stakeholders in making well-informed decisions and disclose what, if any, data was used to support them,” Osborne said.

“Millions of federal dollars have been spent to trace the spread of the virus. Yet, the Governor has either chosen not to share the data gathered from contact tracing or he has no information to share. Legislators have been asking for such data for more than a month in order to prepare for the 2021 Session. To date, we have no evidence they have tested the efficacy of any step taken and 9 days into the latest shutdown order, positive testing numbers are still growing dramatically,” he concluded.