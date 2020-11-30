Biden breaks foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden will likely wear a walking boot for several weeks after breaking his right foot.
Biden’s office says the president-elect suffered the injury Saturday while playing with one of his dogs, then visited an orthopedist Sunday afternoon in Newark, Delaware. His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, says a scan found tiny fractures of two small bones in the middle of Biden’s right foot.
Fractures are a concern generally as people age, but Biden’s appears to be a relatively mild one based on his doctor’s statement and the planned treatment.
At 78 he will become the oldest president when he’s inaugurated in January.
