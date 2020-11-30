UPDATE: Police still seek info on shooting that left one dead, two critical

UPDATE, POSTED 11:45 A.M. MONDAY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in multiple injuries and a homicide on Payne Street.

On Sunday, November 29, at approximately 2:12 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Payne Street for a report of shots fired with injuries.

Upon arrival, they located a 34-year-old victim and a 22-year-old victim with critical injuries.

Officers also began CPR on a third victim but she was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The deceased victim was later identified as 20-year-old Madilyn Grisham.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 20-year-old Lexington woman dies from a gunshot wound following an early-morning shooting Sunday.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, Madilyn Taylor Grisham died at 3:05 a.m. following a shooting in the 100 block of Payne Street.

Police say two other people were also shot, one with life threatening injuries. Both were transported to the hospital.

Investigators say it appeared to be the remnants of a party.

Ginn said her death was a homicide.

Police say there isn’t any information about a suspect yet and they are investigating.