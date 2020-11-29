Tracking a taste of winter as we start the workweek. Rain will mix with and eventually switch to snow, on Monday, across the Bluegrass. Expect 1-3 inches of snow by Tuesday morning. A blast of sunshine returns, on Wednesday, as highs warm to the lower 40s. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy and windy, with rain and snow, as lows cool to the middle 30s.

MONDAY – Mostly cloudy and wind, with rain to snow, as highs warm to the upper 30s.

