Santa delivers puppies in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Santa came early for some Lexington families and were delivered puppies Sunday afternoon!

Bluegrass Bully Rescue set up the special deliveries.

The adoptive families chose the puppies and went through the application process two weekends ago at an adoption event at McLeod’s Coffee Shop.

Co-founder Jesse Bogart says most of the puppies were nervous, but some were excited to meet their forever families.

“The little things make a difference as far as keeping spirits high, so a couple hours out of day to make a bunch of kids smile – it was worth every minute of it,” Bogart says.

Bluegrass Bully Rescue says it’s also looking for toy donations as many of the rescue dogs move inside with cold weather.