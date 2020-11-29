Man in custody after waving gun, shooting in the street, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police says a man is in custody after crashing into the side of a church and then waving a gun around and shooting rounds in the street.

Police say they responded to the call about a man with a gun near Tates Creek and Old Mount Tabor Drive just after 4 p.m.

The man allegedly crashed his car then ran into the Speedway with a gun before firing rounds in the street.

Police say no one was hurt, and so far it appears there weren’t any cars hit either.

The intersection was briefly closed for officers to collect evidence.

Police are currently investigating why the man decided to do this. He’s facing wanton endangerment charges.