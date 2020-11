LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say it’s investigating a dead body found in Leslie County.

Troopers say Saturday morning around 10 a.m. they received a call from Leslie County EOC reporting a man was found dead.

Detectives say 25-year-old Eddie Hoskins, of Asher, was found behind a building near his car in the Helton Community of Leslie County.

The coroner pronounced Hoskins dead on scene and an autopsy is scheduled.

This incident remains under investigation by Detective Robert Dials