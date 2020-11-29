As COVID records mount, Fayette hospitals plead for community help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With coronavirus cases almost setting new records each day, Lexington’s three main hospitals issued a plea — and waring — Sunday advising the community to start abiding by health advisories or risk endangering everyone’s health.

The letter comes as the county recorded its second and highest numbers of new cases in reports for Wednesday ad Friday, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The department reported 306 cases for Wednesday and 281 for Friday, pushing the total cases to 16,683. A total of 112 people have died from coronavirus-related causes.

In their letter, Baptist, UK and Saint Joseph are taking their concerns directly to the public. See the letter below:

An open letter to our community

“The number of COVID-19 cases in our community is rapidly rising, and our hospital beds are filling with those too ill to quarantine at home and care for themselves. It is critically important that we take action now.

“We want to continue to provide the excellent care that you’ve come to expect from Baptist Health Lexington, UK HealthCare and CHI Saint Joseph Health — to you and to your loved ones — when you need it most. We are prepared to handle a surge of patients, but there is a limit. There will be a point when our hospitals will be too full to treat all of you with the virus and those with other medical needs. We are not there yet, but we don’t want to come to that crossroads.

“For the last eight months, our healthcare professionals have stood united in the fight against COVID-19. We have rejoiced with those who recovered, and mourned with those who suffered a loss. Now, as COVID-19 cases reach record levels, we ask that you stand with us.

“Please, for the health and safety of yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors, wear a mask. Avoid gatherings — not just with strangers, but with extended family members. Don’t stand or be near people who don’t live with you. Wash your hands often. With the holiday season here, please celebrate responsibly in a scaled-back fashion that limits the virus’s spread.

“No single health measure is 100 percent effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. They must be used together. That’s why we ask you to take every precaution possible to limit the spread in our community and save lives.

“A little bit of sacrifice and support from you can make a big difference for many. We are going to get past this. And we will get past it by working together,” executives at the three hospitals concluded.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow the health and safety guidelines to stay safe this Thanksgiving:https://www.lfchd.org/covid-19-safety-tips-for-thanksgiving/. People can slow the spread by continuing to:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

16,000: Nov. 24

15,000: Nov. 20

14,000: Nov. 16

13,000: Nov. 11

12,000: Nov. 5

11,000: Oct. 29

10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: July 28

2,000: July 12

1,000: June 10

1: March 8

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: