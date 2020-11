LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 20-year-old Lexington woman dies from a gunshot wound following an early-morning shooting Sunday.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, Madilyn Taylor Grisham died at 3:05 a.m. following a shooting in the 100 block of Payne Street.

Ginn said her death was a homicide.

Police are investigating. No other details have been released.