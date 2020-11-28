Small business owner in Lexington thankful for support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Small Business Saturday is making an impact on many shops across the state especially as retail continues to hurt through this pandemic.

Shana Barnes opened Toi’s Boutique last December, named in honor of her sister who died two years ago.

- Advertisement -

She says when the pandemic hit, she struggled a bit, and even moved locations, but the support she’s gotten has kept her in business.

Barnes says it’s important to shop locally, especially now.

“I think it helps with the community,” Barnes says. “It also opens doors for people who can’t get jobs, such as myself. I was a felon, so I decided to open my own business.”

Barnes says she hires people in the same boat.