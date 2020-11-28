Ky. COVID-19 Saturday update, 2,437 new cases, 14 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear reported 2,437 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to strengthen their resolve in the fight against COVID-19, with the knowledge that help, a vaccine, is on the way.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,437

New deaths today: 14

Positivity rate: 8.95%

Total deaths: 1,885

Currently hospitalized: 1,722

Currently in ICU: 408

Currently on ventilator: 220

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Boone, Madison, Kenton and McCracken.

With Small Business Saturday in mind, Beshear said “please support our small businesses this weekend and holiday season.”

“Shopping small supports some of our local businesses that have suffered the most economically as weve battled COVID-19. Lets show them we have their backs,” Beshear said.

“Vaccines are around the corner and may well be the weapon we need to defeat this illness; until then, every Kentuckian has to rise to this great challenge of our times to care for and protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if you are sick,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said.