Dry but chilly today and Saturday…

High pressure will produce some clearing today but it will be cool. A weak cold front will push through tonight giving us a sunny but a bit cooler Saturday

TODAY – Slow clearing and cool with highs in the middle 50s

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy and chilly, lows in the middle 30s

