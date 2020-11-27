Small Business Saturday is a reminder to shop local

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Especially during a time of COVID, local businesses could use your help in order to survive.

“Even if you’re not spending as much as you usually would, maybe get a little creative and spend less, but spend it locally,” said Jenna Vance, Serendipity Boutique Owner.

This is the message local store owners and downtown lex partnership in Lexington are stressing for Black Friday shopping and Small Business Saturday.

“These businesses have invested in our community for years, and now is a time that they really need our support in order to stay afloat,” said Taylor McDonald with Downtown Lex Partnership.

Vance said owning her boutique has been her dream. She started her business online before moving it to her store almost four years ago.

“COVID has been rough, so year four has definitely been our hardest year yet,” said Vance.

Vance said while she’s not at the point of having to close her doors, she has thought about it. She hopes next year shopping and events get back to normal.

“Realistically, we cannot, and most businesses cannot sustain this,” Vance said.

Not only are store owners stressing shopping local, but they also want you to shop locally online, like Worlds Apart owner Howard Rackmil. He started his business with hand kit sweaters in 1977.

“When you’re going to shop online, if you are, check us out first,” said Rackmil.

Worlds Apart is also making it easier to shop in-person safely and free of crowds by making an appointment.

“After 5 o’clock, you can have a private shopping experience,” said Rackmil.

Vance said she’s also doing her best to make shopping easy for her customers.

“I try to make it as accessible to shop on social media and get it delivered, and you can do it curbside pickup,” said Vance.

McDonald said they are working on a list of local businesses with their hours of operations and offerings. She hopes to have it on downtownlex.com by Wednesday.