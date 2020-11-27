Lexington Police investigating two seperate Thanksgiving night shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A violent night in Lexington on Thanksgiving night. Police are investigating two separate shootings.

The first, sent one man to the hospital. Lexington Police say it happened around 8:30 P.M. Thursday in the 1800 block of Balfour Dr.

Officers say two men, who knew each other, for into a fight. That’s when they say one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other man now faces assault charges.

A second shooting happened shortly after midnight, in the area of Georgetown Rd. and Douglas St.

Officers say they were called to the area, about a large disorder where shots had been fired. They say when they got there, they found shell casings in the road, and two homes and three vehicles that had been damaged. However,no one was hurt.

Police say they do not have any suspect information in this case.