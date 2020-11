LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 306 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

They say as offices were closed for Thanksgiving, there are no cases reported for Thursday, Nov. 26.

According to the health department there have been 16,402 cases and 112* deaths total since the outbreak began in March. (*A death that was previously reported is now under investigation to confirm if it was related to COVID-19.)