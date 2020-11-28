Health department suing coffee shop defying new coronavirus orders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Just before small business Saturday, the battle between public safety and the economy gets ready to head to court in Fayette County.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is suing a coffee shop defying new coronavirus orders.

The health department is suing Brewed owner Andrew Cooperrider, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The department wants the courts to temporarily close the shop because it’s allowing customers to dine inside.

Cooperrider told ABC 36 this week his garage door is open, making what he’s offering outdoor dining.

According to the paper, the health department’s attorney says that defense isn’t legitimate.

Brewed has been ordered to shut down, had its food service permit suspended, and lost its liquor license, but it’s still open and selling out with people eating there to show support.

A hearing is scheduled Monday.

Brewed also posted online it’s asked for a meeting with the governor so he can consider all viewpoints.