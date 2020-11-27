Federal extended unemployment aid to end for Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Labor Cabinet says payments that are part of a federal program to aid those unemployed because of the ongoing pandemic will end this weekend under federal rules, affecting roughly 4,700 Kentuckians.

The U.S. Department of Labor notified the state agency Monday that the number of people currently receiving extended benefit unemployment insurance as a percentage of the labor force had fallen below the qualifying threshold for the state to continue dispersing funds under the program.

As a result, the state will be barred from such payments for a minimum of 13 weeks.