Don’t put it in the sink, recycle turkey cooking oil at Gobble Grease Toss Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frying a turkey this holiday and don’t know what to do with the used cooking oil? Recycle it for free at the Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, Nov. 27 at Redwood Cooperative School, 166 Crestwood Dr.

The event runs from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Cooking oil should never be poured down sink drains. It can solidify and clog pipes in your home. Oil and grease can even clog the city sewer lines, leading to sanitary sewer overflows – the discharge of untreated sewage into streets, yards and creeks.

Grease and cooking oil can be disposed by hardening it in the refrigerator or freezer and placing it in your green trash cart.

Gobble Grease Toss enables Lexington residents to divert hundreds of gallons of cooking oil that would otherwise end up in the trash.

All oil and grease brought to the event should be in a disposable container with a lid, placed in the trunk of your car. Event staff will remove it; participants are asked to stay in their cars with their windows up.

The cooking oil that is collected will be used for biofuel research through a community partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research (UK CAER), with the remainder recycled through a local oil hauler.

“The Center for Applied Energy Research has worked for a number of years on the conversion of waste cooking oil to renewable fuels, funded in part by the National Science Foundation and the University of Kentucky Office of Sustainability,” said Eduardo Santillan-Jimenez, program manager with UK CAER and Adjunct Assistant Professor at the UK Department of Chemistry. “Linking the Gobble Grease Toss with these initiatives has greatly heightened their impact by allowing us to reach, serve and educate the local community in general and the Redwood School in particular.”

Redwood serves as a location for this event because its students and families are interested in improving the environment.

“Redwood is looking forward to our annual partnership with LFUCG and UK CAER to help our community make environmentally sustainable choices during the holiday season,” said Sarah Cummins, Head of Redwood Cooperative School. “Our students are excited to host the Gobble Grease Toss at Redwood for the fifth time and gain valuable experiences in environmental stewardship. We appreciate the opportunity to have a positive impact on the local community.”

The Gobble Grease Toss is free for all Fayette County residents — no businesses.

For information on the Gobble Grease Toss, call LexCall at 3-1-1 or (859) 425-2255 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/GobbleGreaseToss.