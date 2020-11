LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say it’s investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday morning.

Officers say around 10:10 a.m., they responded to Chase Bank located in the Zandale Shopping Center on Nicholasville Road.

They say a bank employee says a man entered the lobby and gave a noted which stated he had a gun and demanded cash. Police say the employee complied, and the suspect left.