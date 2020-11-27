ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Nicole Adams

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– Every week I profile the amazing teachers going above and beyond, especially during the pandemic.

“The first day I thought, “Oh my gosh, what have I gotten into?” recalled Nicole Adams.

The reality is, many parents are included in that category of amazing teachers. Like so many families this year, my wife, Nicole, made the hard decision to home-school this year.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about it. You don’t want to mess your child up, you don’t want to make the wrong choice.” said Nicole.

It’s something she never anticipated doing, but something she’s actually glad has happened.

“It’s been challenging. I am a trained, licensed teacher and so I thought that I would know what I was doing. It’s one of the more difficult things that I’ve done, but in that, it’s been a lot of fun.” said Nicole.

For her, it’s been a blessing in disguise, an opportunity to spend a little more time with our daughters before they don’t want anything to do with us. Of course, it’s not always easy.

“I was a high school teacher, so this is totally on the opposite end of what I’m used to, yet, really, really fun. It’s interesting. I am a type A personality, I’m an Enneagram one, I like to follow a structure and I like this, this and this, and I have learned that that doesn’t really work all that well all the time.” said Nicole

Being a mom is a job in and of itself, but like so many others, she selflessly made the decision to throw the title of teacher on top of it all. As for the kids, they seem to like it, most of the time.

If you know a teacher going above and beyond in the classroom, in Sunday school, or a parent just like Nicole, nominate them to be our ABC 36 Parent-Teacher Store Teacher of the Week.