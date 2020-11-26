Don’t give Fido your Thanksgiving scraps; Pet Safety tips for the holiday

(WTVQ)- It may be tempting to give your pets some of those Thanksgiving meal scraps. But not everything on your table may be safe for them to eat.

Foods that can cause upset stomach, bloating, and other uncomfortable or life-threatening issues for pets are: Turkey, Nutmeg, Raisins & Grapes, Onion, Pie Filling, Chocolate, Nuts, Gravy and Garlic.

Be careful that Fido and Fluffy can’t reach the tables or countertops where food might be displayed.

Food scraps in the garbage can also be tempting for pets, so hide away the trash or take it out as soon as possible and make sure it’s safely tucked away.