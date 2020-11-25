Virtual support group launched for adopted teens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – November is National Adoption Month and the College of Social Work at the University of Kentucky is embracing this year’s theme “Engage Youth: Listen and Learn” by launching a new statewide virtual support group for adopted teens.

Adoption Support for Kentucky-Teens, or “ASK-Teens,” is for adopted teens ages 14-17.

“For youth who who have been adopted, they have even an even greater challenge, perhaps, really gaining that sense of self as they move through adolescence,” says Missy Segress, the director center and labs for the UK College of Social Work.

ASK-Teens is part of the Adoption Support for Kentucky program, which is focused on providing support for adoptive families. The program has been around for more than 20 years.

Segress says working with the program helped lead to the creation of the new virtual support group for adopted teens.

“So much of our research with families and youth around foster care and adoption has shown us that this is a particularly vulnerable time,” says Segress. “They not only need support but they need support from others who have had an experience like them.”

Segress says the online support group, which averages 10-12 teens and meets twice a month, not only provides peer support but also support from a licensed social worker who helps guide the discussion and create a safe space for the teens to share their personal experiences.

For more information on the ASK-Teens support group, go to