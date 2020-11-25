Scuba Santa brings the holidays to Newport Aquarium this Friday

NEWPORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Scuba Santa returns to Newport Aquarium this Friday, Nov. 27 27, for the 18th year.

Kids and adults can enjoy this unique tradition where Scuba Santa swims with a tank full of sharks and other sea life.

Guests can even talk to the jolly man underwater and tell him what they want for Christmas. Plus, they’ll discover festive lights and holiday music throughout the aquarium all running through December 24, 2020.

“Meeting Scuba Santa is magic,” said Eric Rose, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “There’s no other way to describe it when you see him in his aquatic world surrounded by fish and having a moment with a child they will never forget. It’s so special.”

Guests will notice many of the animals are excited to see Scuba Santa and his elves.

Denver the loggerhead sea turtle can be seen curiously trying to get a look at Santa’s list.

The shark rays also enjoy swooping and soaring past the giant Shark Ray Bay Theater window, where Scuba Santa makes his appearances.

Precautions will continue to make sure the aquarium is a safe place for families to play.

This includes limiting capacity to allow for social distancing so advance ticket or Annual Pass purchase is required.

For a limited time, guests get two extra months free when they purchase or renew their Annual Pass. For tickets, Annual Passholder reservations and everything you need to know before your next visit, go to NewportAquarium.com/PlaySafe or call 800-406- 3474.