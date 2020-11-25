Postal service hiring 150 in Lexington region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The United States Postal Service is seeking applications for city and rural carrier assistants in the Lexington area.

More than 75 city carrier positions are open. The pay is $17.29 hourly with health benefits, six paid federal holidays, and earned vacation time.

In addition, more than 75 rural carrier assistant positions are open with pay $18.56 hourly with health benefits.

Information about career opportunities with the Postal Service is available online at http://usps.com/careers.

Applicants are reminded that after completing the online application, click the save tab and be sure to electronically submit the online job application.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background investigation and medical assessment.