Majority of tickets for UK MBB sold as ‘full season packages’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky Athletics ticket office gave an update Wednesday regarding seat selections for ticket holders.
The office tweeted in part, “We have sold the majority of tickets as full season packages, and we encourage fans to check Ticketmaster for any allotments that are returned and released closer to game days.”
The post went on to say, “If any partial season packages become available after this weekend’s games, we will continue reaching out to additional season ticket holders in order of priority ranking with an opportunity to purchase. We are working to accommodate as many of our STH as we can this year!
