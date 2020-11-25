Kentucky Derby Museum announces new pop-up shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Derby Museum is bringing its Derby inspired gifts to shoppers this holiday season at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.
Starting Black Friday, the pop-up shop can be found next to the Kate Spade store at the Simpsonville outlet mall. According to Kentucky Derby Museum officials, the shop will offer collectible Derby 146 merchandise at 50% off, plus name brand apparel, handbags, ball caps, ornaments, home goods, gourmet food gifts and more for people of all ages.
“Everyone who enters our Gift Shop inside the Kentucky Derby Museum is looking for something special and authentically Kentucky,” said Patrick Armstrong, Kentucky Derby Museum President & CEO. “Bringing our Gift Shop to the outlet mall provides a convenient one-stop shopping experience for customers searching for a memorable gift.”
The pop-up shop opens Black Friday, November 27 and will remain open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 27.
Customers can still shop at the main Gift Shop inside the Museum at 704 Central Avenue in Louisville, or online HERE. Race fans may also shop The Churchill Downs Store, operated by the Kentucky Derby Museum, inside the Paddock Gate at Churchill Downs, through Sunday, November 29th as the race meet concludes.
