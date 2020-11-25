Joe Biden to deliver a Thanksgiving address seeking US unity

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is slated to deliver a Thanksgiving address to the nation on Wednesday seeking to unify Americans in the face of the coronavirus pandemic as experts warn of a possible spike in cases resulting from the holiday.
Biden’s transition team says the president-elect will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season and say that we can and will get through the current crisis together.”
- Advertisement -
Biden’s remarks come as COVID-19 cases are surging nationwide. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows the nation averaged 165,000 new virus cases per day as of Tuesday, up more than 70% in two weeks.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.