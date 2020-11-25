Downtown Lexington Christmas tree lighting goes virtual

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Santa is coming to town this weekend to light Lexington’s Christmas tree.
Since late October, Lexington Park and Recreation street crews have been decorating around downtown.
The tree in Triangle Park has 100 ornaments and 800 light. This Sunday, Santa will light it.
This year it’s going virtual so, you can watch from the comfort and safety of your own home. It starts at 6:00 P.M. on the city’s cable channels (Spectrum 185 and MetroNet 3), or you can live-stream it at Lexingtonky.gov.
