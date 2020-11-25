Consumer spending up a slight 0.5% as virus maintains grip

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. consumers increased their spending by a sluggish 0.5% in October, the weakest gain since April when the pandemic first erupted and a sign that Americans remain wary with the virus resurging across the country and threatening the economy.
The October gain reported Wednesday by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 1.2% increase in September. It suggested that consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, is being restrained by a weakened economy and by the failure of Congress to provide another stimulus package to struggling individuals and businesses.
The government’s report also showed that income, which provides the fuel for spending, fell 0.7% in October.
