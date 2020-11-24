State late with final round of P-EBT cards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some qualified students might not receive their Pandemic EBT cards until late December, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services.

The news comes a week after the state said it hoped to have all the cards out by Thanksgiving.

The Department for Community-Based Services, in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Education, has issued two rounds of P-EBT cards to students enrolled in distance learning.

The first batch reached 541,000 of 651,000 students believed to be eligible for benefits; the rest were delayed.

Families who do not need the assistance are encouraged to destroy the card or donate an equivalent amount to their local food pantry.

For questions, call the P-EBT information hub at (855) 306-8959.

The P-EBT program provides parents/guardians with benefits equal to the value of breakfasts and lunches their student was not able to receive because of the COVID-19 state of emergency and school closures.

Families can use the funds for SNAP-eligible groceries like meat, fresh produce, and dairy items.

This federally funded program is for students who qualified for free-and-reduced school meals in August and September, attend a CEP school, or are in the case of Fayette Couunty, is enrolled in the FCPS Virtual Learning Academy.

No application was necessary. A card was mailed to each child at the primary address on the student’s school enrollment.