‘Shop and Celebrate’ Lexington businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Downtown Lexington Partnership has kicked off a campaign called ‘Shop and Celebrate’ to support local businesses.
Shop and Celebrate presented by Central Bank is underway Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. Anyone who shops or eats at a participating business during the campaign should save their receipt and text “downtown” to 474747 for a chance to win weekly gift card prizes. Participants will also be entered into an overall grand prize of $500.
You must be 21 or older to be eligible to win prizes. Find a list of participating businesses HERE.
