Pair convicted of bestiality in first case under new law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people have pleaded guilty in Mason VCounty Circuit Court sex crimes involving an animal, marking the first bestiality convictions in the state since the General Assembly passed a new law in 2019.

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, 44-year-old Nolene Renee Horn, of Bracken County, and 50-year-old Christopher S. Jones, of Mason County, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of sexual crimes against an animal, a Class D felony, and two counts of torture of a dog, a Class A misdemeanor.

- Advertisement -

Judge Stockton B. Wood is scheduled to determine sentencing on February 22, 2021.

“I am thankful to the Maysville Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for their investigative work, which laid the foundation for our Office of Special Prosecutions to secure a conviction on behalf of the Commonwealth,” Cameron said. “I am also grateful to the General Assembly for passing Senate Bill 67 last year and ensuring appropriate state penalties exist to address this sort of terrible crime.”

In June of this year, Horn and Jones were indicted by a Mason Circuit Court Grand Jury.

The Maysville Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s office investigated the case, and Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia of the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted the case.

On June 27, 2019, Senate Bill 67 took effect in Kentucky, making sexual crimes against an animal a Class D felony.