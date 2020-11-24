Lexington Thanksgiving holiday trash collection schedule set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Yard waste carts and bags will not be collected the week of Thanksgiving, only trash and recycling. This affects all service days. Though yard waste carts and bags will not be serviced, leaf vacuum collection will continue as scheduled. The vacuum schedule can be found at LexingtonKY.gov/Leaves.

No collections will be made on Thursday, November 26, or Friday, November 27.

Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickup on Thursdays or Fridays will be serviced on Wednesday, November 25. Those with Thursday or Friday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Thursdays or Fridays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, November 25.

Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on the regular collection day, Tuesday, November 24.

In addition to Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Saturday, November 28.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.