Lexington recycling old Christmas lights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Is this the year to replace those old holiday lights that have lost their twinkle? If so, don’t toss them; recycle them.

Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is once again partnering with businesses across the community to host a holiday lights collection drive. Last year, 1,116 pounds of lights were collected and recycled through the program.

Residents can drop off broken or unwanted holiday lights, including string lights, rope lights and electric candles at collection sites throughout the city. The program also will take extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips and other small electronics.

Electronics, including holiday lights, should never go in recycling carts or recycling dumpsters. They cause damage to equipment at the Recycle Center and put employees at risk.

Collection bins will be at the following locations through Sunday, January 17, 2021:

Perspectives Inc. – 352 Longview Plz Longview Plaza

A Cup of Common Wealth – 105 Eastern Ave.

Chocolate Holler – 400 Old Vine St.

Crank & Boom – 1210 Manchester St. and 3101 Clays Mill Road #301

Bluegrass United Church of Christ – 500 Don Anna Dr.

Good Foods Co-op – 455 Southland Dr.

Johns Run/Walk – 317 S. Ashland Ave. and 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.

Lights can also be taken directly to the Electronics Recycling Center, located at 1306 Versailles Road. Visit LexingtonKY.gov/ECycle for hours of operation. This facility operates six-days a week, year-round.

Collection sites are still being added. For an up-to-date list, visit LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen or follow @LiveGreenLex on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.