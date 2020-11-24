Free adoption drive at Woodford Humane Society begins Friday

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A big adoption drive gets underway at Woodford Humane Society on Black Friday.

“For the last several years we have worked with Quantrell Subaru around the holidays and this year Subaru has volunteered to pick up the tab for everyones adoption during the adoption drive,” explained Beth Oleson, marketing director at Woodford Humane Society.

Like so many others, Oleson says the pandemic has impacted the humane society.

“Normally, its about two weeks. This year it’s going to be November 27 all the way thru December 23. And the reason for that is we are still doing adoptions by appointment only which means time is a little bit limited,” said Oleson. “We’re just trying to make the most out of the time we have, get as many appointments in as possible and keep sending those pets home.”

This year, the drive has several changes to keep everyone safe and to ensure only people seriously interested in taking on the responsibility reach out.

“We prescreen everybody, you have a set timeslot, you can’t just walk in and say ‘I want a dog I’m gona pick whoevers here’. You have to schedule an apointment ahead of time. You have to have your application in ahead of time,” said Oleson.

If you’re interested, click HERE to read all the rules and COVID safety procedures. Then, checkout the adoptable pets. Once you choose who you’d like to meet, call 859-873-5491 to setup an appointment.

“For Woodford Humane, it means more spaces available to help more pets out. We do have the opportunity with the drive on a normal year to help a lot of surrounding counties who are overwhelmed with animals. We do hope to do a little bit of that this year,” said Oleson. “And of course, it is important for us to remind people that we’re here this year. This is a great way to bring people in, to remind people about the work that we do and how important it is and how it’s still very much needed even tho there’s a lot of things on peoples mind right now.”

