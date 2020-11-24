Columbia Gas gets rate hike over last quarter, rate lower than last winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Columbia Gas of Kentucky has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) for its most recent Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA).

Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s new gas supply cost, effective Nov. 25, will be $4.2538 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet). The price represents a seasonal increase over the last quarter, but a decrease over the cost from the winter period of 2019.

The new gas supply cost will remain in effect until the next scheduled Gas Cost Adjustment in March 2021.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky adjusts its gas supply cost quarterly to reflect current market conditions.

These quarterly Gas Cost Adjustments are submitted for approval to the PSC. As a reminder, natural gas distribution companies do not earn a profit on their gas commodity costs and Columbia Gas of Kentucky passes the cost along to customers without markup.

A customer’s monthly bill is comprised of two primary components: the gas supply cost and delivery costs.

The gas supply cost includes the commodity cost, interstate pipeline charges and storage costs.

The delivery charges cover the cost of delivering the gas to the customer’s home or business through the company’s pipeline infrastructure, as well as line inspection, repair, 24-hour emergency service, etc.

Columbia Gas is offering flexible payment plans and has suspended late payment charges until Jan. 1, 2021 for customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Qualifying low-income customers struggling to pay their natural gas bill may also qualify for federal assistance or a furnace replacement through Community Action Council. To find out if they are eligible, customers should call 1-800-244-2275.