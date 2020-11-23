Not all following Beshear’s new restrictions & recommendation

UPDATE 11/23/20

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ)- One of the restaurants publicly flouting Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order about indoor dining says it has received a notice from the Northern Kentucky District Health Department, suspending its food service permit.

Beans Cafe and Bakery in Grant County says it will stay open until the department can prove in court it’s lawful to suspend the restaurant’s food service permit for not following the orders.

“Thanks for your continued patronage and support while we fight for our constitutional right to earn a living! See you soon!” Beans wrote on Facebook.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/22/20

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some restaurants across Kentucky have decided not to follow Governor Andy Beshear’s new COVID-19 restrictions, including Beans Café and Bakery in Grant County.

“We just decided this time, you know what, we’re going to let our customers decide,” says owner Richard Hayhoe.

He says he’s not following the latest restriction eliminating indoor dining.

“If I set up a tent in my parking lot and put up heaters and lighting, they can sit out in my parking lot and eat, but they can’t eat inside? That’s ridiculous,” Hayhoe says.

He says he shutdown back in March, but this time says Beshear is going too far. Hayhoe took to Facebook with the message Friday at 5 p.m., when the order went into effect.

The post got mixed reviews, some saying they won’t dine at Beans again, many others praising Hayhoe for his stance.

“Tons of support. People all over the country calling, emailing and just people showing up just really appreciating the freedom that we’re able to give back to them.”

Hayhoe says he hasn’t been told by local or state officials to close down, but he set up a GoFundMe for his defense fund in case of legal action. He says he wants others to take a stand too.

Meanwhile, churches are not required to stop in-person services, but the governor has requested they pause for now.

“If I thought for a minute that bringing someone into that church was going to be a danger to their health, then I would not have church service,” says Pastor Wendell Phelps of Providence Baptist Church in Winchester.

He says he feels with proper social distancing his congregation can meet safely.

Phelps, like Hayhoe, closed his doors and held virtual services for a while back in March.

“While online services were great, there is an element that’s missing when you can’t come together in person,” Phelps says.

In addition to social distancing, Phelps says everyone wears masks and the church is cleaned after every service. He also cancelled Bible Class and Sunday School.

“We don’t believe the government is trying to violate our constitutional rights of our church,” Phelps says. “We believe they are trying to keep us safe, but we believe we can hold our services and do so safely.”