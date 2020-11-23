Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy postponed, Cats will play Wednesday and Sunday

Wildcats will play Morehead State on Wednesday and Richmond on Sunday

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The schedule for the Bluegrass Showcase, Kentucky men’s basketball’s season-opening multi-team event, has been adjusted for this week.

UK will play Morehead State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Rupp Arena (SEC Network) and Richmond on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Rupp Arena (ESPN). Friday’s game vs. Detroit Mercy has been postponed. The Titans will not participate in any games this week in the multi-team event due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

- Advertisement -

The teams, in coordination with the Gazelle Group, will attempt to reschedule the games later in the season between the participating schools.

The schedule for this week’s Bluegrass Showcase is now as follows:

Wednesday
6 p.m. – Morehead State at Kentucky (SEC Network)

Friday
6 p.m. – Richmond vs. Morehead State

Sunday
1 p.m. – Richmond at Kentucky (ESPN)

Current tickets for Kentucky’s games on Wednesday and Sunday will remain in place. Ticket information for Friday’s game between Richmond and Morehead State will be announced once those details are finalized, and ticket holders will receive further communication by email regarding the status of Friday’s tickets.

Previous articleSalyersville man dies in ATV accident
Next articleNot all following Beshear’s new restrictions & recommendation
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com