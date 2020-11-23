Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy postponed, Cats will play Wednesday and Sunday

Wildcats will play Morehead State on Wednesday and Richmond on Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The schedule for the Bluegrass Showcase, Kentucky men’s basketball’s season-opening multi-team event, has been adjusted for this week.

UK will play Morehead State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Rupp Arena (SEC Network) and Richmond on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Rupp Arena (ESPN). Friday’s game vs. Detroit Mercy has been postponed. The Titans will not participate in any games this week in the multi-team event due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

- Advertisement -

The teams, in coordination with the Gazelle Group, will attempt to reschedule the games later in the season between the participating schools.

The schedule for this week’s Bluegrass Showcase is now as follows:

Wednesday

6 p.m. – Morehead State at Kentucky (SEC Network)

Friday

6 p.m. – Richmond vs. Morehead State

Sunday

1 p.m. – Richmond at Kentucky (ESPN)

Current tickets for Kentucky’s games on Wednesday and Sunday will remain in place. Ticket information for Friday’s game between Richmond and Morehead State will be announced once those details are finalized, and ticket holders will receive further communication by email regarding the status of Friday’s tickets.