UPDATE: I-64 now open after fatal accident in Clark County

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m. — I-64 is reopened, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State and local law enforcement and first responders are working a fatal traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-64 eastbound at mile marker 104 in Clark County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

- Advertisement -

All lanes are blocked and traffic must exit and detour at exit 101 which is Highway 60, according to the KTC.

The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.