UPDATE: I-64 now open after fatal accident in Clark County

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m. — I-64 is reopened, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State and local law enforcement and first responders are working a fatal traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-64 eastbound at mile marker 104 in Clark County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
All lanes are blocked and traffic must exit and detour at exit 101 which is Highway 60, according to the KTC.
The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m.
No other details have been released.