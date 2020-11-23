Blue Grass Airport ready for busy week, reminders issued

We’re Ready for You

Health and Safety are Our Top Priorities

Blue Grass Airport is preparing for passenger arrival by implementing the following safety procedures on a daily basis:

Intensive Cleaning: Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of airport facilities and touchpoints throughout the terminal are occurring constantly during the day. Hand sanitizing stations are available for passenger use.

Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of airport facilities and touchpoints throughout the terminal are occurring constantly during the day. Hand sanitizing stations are available for passenger use. Plexiglass Shields: Plexiglass has been installed at airline ticket/gate counters, TSA security checkpoint, retail shops, restaurants, baggage claim counters and rental car areas.

Plexiglass has been installed at airline ticket/gate counters, TSA security checkpoint, retail shops, restaurants, baggage claim counters and rental car areas. Touchless Experiences: All sinks, toilets and soap dispensers in airport restrooms are touch-free. Touchless water bottle filling stations are also available throughout the terminal.

All sinks, toilets and soap dispensers in airport restrooms are touch-free. Touchless water bottle filling stations are also available throughout the terminal. Face Coverings: Masks are required for all Blue Grass Airport staff and passengers.

Masks are required for all Blue Grass Airport staff and passengers. COVID-19-Related Signage: Signage reminds passengers of the importance of handwashing, mobile check-in and health-related travel tips. More than 200 social distancing floor decals have been installed throughout the terminal, including at airline ticket counters, rental car counters, TSA security checkpoint, and retail and beverage shops.

Before You Arrive

You Can Prevent the Spread of Germs

We are working hard to prepare for your arrival at the airport, and we ask that our passengers follow these guidelines to help us provide a safe travel experience for everyone:

- Advertisement -

Follow Healthy Travel Habits:

1. Wash your hands frequently.

2. Allow a distance of six feet between you and other passengers.

3. Wear a face covering in the terminal and on the airplane. Check with your airline regarding their face covering policy to ensure you are in compliance.

4. If you are feeling ill or have symptoms of COVID-19, seek medical advice, and do not travel. Contact your airline for information on how to change your travel plans.

1. Wash your hands frequently. 2. Allow a distance of six feet between you and other passengers. 3. Wear a face covering in the terminal and on the airplane. Check with your airline regarding their face covering policy to ensure you are in compliance. 4. If you are feeling ill or have symptoms of COVID-19, seek medical advice, and do not travel. Contact your airline for information on how to change your travel plans. Mobile App Service: Check-in on your mobile phone, scan your own boarding pass at the TSA security checkpoint and scan your airline ticket at the boarding counter for a touchless travel experience.

Check-in on your mobile phone, scan your own boarding pass at the TSA security checkpoint and scan your airline ticket at the boarding counter for a touchless travel experience. Curbside Dropoff & Pickup: Ask friends and family to drop you off and pick you up outside the terminal. The new cell-phone waiting lot has plenty of spaces available for guests waiting for arriving passengers. To prevent the spread of germs, we ask that only family and friends providing special assistance to passengers enter the terminal.

TSA Checkpoint Changes

Keeping You Up-to-Date on TSA Checkpoint Changes

Numerous changes at TSA security checkpoint have been implemented and are available in detail at www.tsa.gov/coronavirus. Several changes include:

Up to 12 ounces of liquid hand sanitizer is now permitted in carry-on bags. The 3-1-1 liquid rule still applies to all other liquids.

Unlimited disinfectant wipes are now permitted in carry-on bags.

Licenses expiring on or after March 1, 2020 that passengers have been unable to renew at their state driver’s license agency will still be an acceptable form of identification until one year after expiration.

TSA officers will be wearing masks or face coverings in the terminal and passengers are encouraged to do so as well. TSA may request a brief removal of the mask or face covering at any point during the screening process.

TSA officers will use a fresh pair of gloves upon a passenger’s request.

The Department of Homeland Security has announced an extension to obtain a REAL-ID compliant driver’s license. The new deadline is October 1, 2021.

Parking & Amenity Changes

COVID-19-Related Service Changes at Blue Grass Airport

Please be aware of the following changes to your airport experience: