Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temperatures for the Start of the New Workweek

Sunshine and cooler temperatures settle in behind a cold front, which sparked showers on Sunday. Our next weather maker arrives on Wednesday. The good news, sunshine returns for Thanksgiving! – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy and breezy, with sprinkles, as lows cool to the middle 30s.
MONDAY – Partly cloudy as highs warm to the upper 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
