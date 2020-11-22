UPDATE: Mount Sterling bank robber Suspect identified, search continues

UPDATE: SUNDAY, NOV. 22, 2020
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A suspect in two armed robberies police have identified as Larry Crump.
Sunday, Mount Sterling Police posted photos of Crump and accuse him of the crimes earlier this week.
He is considered armed and dangerous and police say if you see Crump you should not approach him and call 9-1-1.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW NOV. 20, 2020
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man held-up a bank at gunpoint late Friday morning in Mount Sterling, according to Mount Sterling Police.
Investigators say the man walked into the Peoples Bank in front of Cattleman, pulled out a gun, demanded money, got it and left in a black Toyota Corolla.
Police say the car was headed toward I-64.
No one was hurt in the armed robbery, according to police.
The hold-up happened around 11:50 a.m., according to investigators.
Police say the suspect appears to be the same man wanted in connection to a robbery in the city earlier this week.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Mount Sterling Police through Facebook messenger or by calling 859-498-8899. You can remain anonymous.
Police say there is a cash reward being offered for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.