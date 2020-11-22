Crossroads Church in Lexington collects 350 Thanksgiving food boxes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crossroads Church in lexington collected 350 Thanksgiving food boxes this weekend.

The church says each box will feed up to 10 people a full thanksgiving meal.

Boxes were dropped off at the church Saturday and Sunday.

Between all of the various Crossroads Church locations in Ohio and Kentucky the church is expecting to help feed 10,000 people in need this Thanksgiving.

As far as distributing the boxes, the church has partnered with various non-profits and schools to pass them out.