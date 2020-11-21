Governor Beshear warns of overwhelming hospitals, continued surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear reported 3,711 new cases Sunday.

This case count is the second highest ever, falling only behind Saturday.

The newly reported deaths related to COVID-19 are listed from the Governor’s office as 21 Kentuckians, adding to the death toll for 1,783 lives lost.

Governor Beshear urges Kentuckians to adhere to the new COVID-19 restrictions.

“Today is our second highest day, just behind yesterday, with 3,711 new cases,” Gov. Beshear said. “We continue to be in exponential growth, which will threaten the health care capacity in this state. That’s why we’re taking action and that’s why we’re fighting back.”

The positivity rate is also still high, reported at 9.14 percent.

“I know these steps are hard, but I want to thank the vast majority of individuals and businesses out there – many that are hurt the most by these steps we’re taking – that are stepping up, agreeing and doing it right, knowing that the future of so many lives depends on it,” added the Governor. “And there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, with two effective vaccines. We’ve just got to get there. Let’s make sure that we work hard to protect one another, make sure our most vulnerable are there to get the vaccine. So mask up, follow these steps we’re taking the next three weeks and let’s stop this growth of the coronavirus.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,711

New deaths today: 21

Positivity rate: 9.14%

Total deaths: 1,783

Currently hospitalized: 1,514

Currently in ICU: 370

Currently on ventilator: 202

Those reported lost to the virus include a 43-year-old, 72-year-old and 83-year-old men from Jefferson County; a 67-year-old and a 73-year old woman, both from Jefferson County; a 79-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 80-year-old man from Carter County; a 79-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 73-year-old, 75-year-old, and 90-year old woman, all from Pike County, and an 80-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old and 91-year-old from Madison County; an 86-year-old and 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 58-year-old man from Barren County; a 75-year-old man from Lewis County; an 87-year-old and 92-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 94-year-old woman from McLean County.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

“Kentucky, and much of the nation, is in a dangerous place right now,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Stay home. Stay home with only your own household as much as possible. If you must leave your home, wear a mask every time you are in public and stay as physically far away from others as possible. This is necessary for you, your loved ones and the most vulnerable Kentuckians who depend on us all.”