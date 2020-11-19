Man who claimed God told him to kill his girlfriend, found guilty

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a three day trial in Scott Circuit Court, a man who told police he was told by God to kill his girlfriend, was found guilty of attempted murder and assault, according to a post on Facebook by Georgetown Police.
Damou Akbar Bradley was arrested by Georgetown Police on May 13, 2017, at a home on Copper Kettle Path he shared with his girlfriend.
- Advertisement -
The police report says Bradley called 911, saying he had stabbed his girlfriend in the neck with a knife three times.
Police say when they arrived at the home, they found the woman upstairs with several lacerations to her neck and large amounts of blood smeared throughout the upstairs.
According to the police report, Bradley strangled his girlfriend in the shower until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, Bradley realized she wasn’t dead and that’s when he stabbed her in the neck to try to kill her, according to the police report.
Bradley could face up to 30-years in prison, according to Georgetown Police. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2021, according to the post on the police department’s Facebook page.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.