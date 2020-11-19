Tyrese Maxey drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey drafted by the 76ers with the 21st overall pick

Former Basketball Cat Tyrese Maxey has a new home. On Wednesday, Maxey was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 21st pick of the first round.

While in Lexington, Maxey shined in Solid Blue. The Texas native was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the conference’s coaches. He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

During the season, he was a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week member.
He was named the NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week and U.S. Basketball Writers Association Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of Week following a win over Louisville.

While in Lexington, he totaled 433 points, 133 rebounds, 98 assists, 27 steals and 12 blocks as a freshman. He led UK’s guards in rebounds and was second on the team in points, 3-point field goals (33), free-throw percentage (.833), steals and assists.

He averaged 14.0 points per game and played a team-high 34.5 minutes per game. Maxey finished 22 games in double figures with a team-high three games with 25 or more points.

He averaged a team-high 19.0 points per game to go along with 5.3 boards per outing while shooting 43.4% from the field, 37.0% from 3 and 84.4% from the free-throw line in UK’s six games against Associated Press Top 25 foes.

