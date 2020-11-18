Toilet paper limits, empty shelves are back as virus surges

Since the pandemic began, nursing homes have emerged as some of the hardest-hit facilities. According to state data, the number of infections among people who live and work in Kentucky nursing homes has nearly quadrupled since mid-August. And, with the virus surging, the state is further restricting long-term care facilities which will impact the people who live there and those who love and miss them, just in time for the holidays.
NEW YORK (AP) – A surge of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is sending people back to stores to stockpile again, leaving shelves bare and forcing retailers to put limits on purchases.
Walmart said Tuesday it’s having trouble keeping up with demand for cleaning supplies, but said its better at responding to stockpiling than earlier this year. Meanwhile, supermarket chains Kroger and Publix are limiting how much toilet paper and paper towels shoppers can buy after demand spiked.
The moves come amid a surge of new virus cases in the U.S. that are expected to get worse with holiday travel and family gatherings over Thanksgiving.
