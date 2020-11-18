Red Mile canceling ‘Films in the Infield’

Since the pandemic began, nursing homes have emerged as some of the hardest-hit facilities. According to state data, the number of infections among people who live and work in Kentucky nursing homes has nearly quadrupled since mid-August. And, with the virus surging, the state is further restricting long-term care facilities which will impact the people who live there and those who love and miss them, just in time for the holidays.
