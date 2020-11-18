Local band ‘Nightshade’ uses success to help community

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nic Cassetta has been playing music since he was 4; he plays for one reason only.

“It’s not about the money or notoriety, it’s about everybody having a good time,” said Cassetta, who makes up half the two-man group ‘NightshadE’ that opened virtually Saturday night for comedian Ron White.

The pandemic has not been kind to the arts, shutting down many venues and concerts. But for Cassetta and his band mate Erik Botsford this year has been surprisingly good.

“We needed it, too, so I think that’s what kind of just us getting up and giving 100% has helped it take off the way it has,” said Cassetta.

Performing as the band ‘NightshadE,’ they’ve played dozens of live shows. And their newfound notoriety even landed them Saturday’s gig playing for stand-up comedian White.

“It’s amazing, it just sends chills up you and you can’t wait to get on and do what you can,” Cassetta said about the experience.

The band’s success has been exciting for Nic and Erik, but what’s really been exciting for them has been the ability to parlay that success into helping others. NightshadE has performed now for several fundraisers in 2020. They’re gearing up for their biggest one yet.

Savanah Spurlock was murdered in January 2019. Her four young children were left without a mother. NightshadE is teaming up with the Paddy Wagon in Richmond to host a fundraiser called Savannah’s Kids.

“100 percent of the proceeds are going to them, Christmas around the corner, and so many donations for it,” said Cassetta.

For Nic it’s an opportunity to use something he loves, to make an impact in the community.

“I love helping the kids, it makes me feel like my purpose is real and that’s the best feeling you can have,” said Cassetta.